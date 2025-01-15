WorldSBK is proud to announce that it has obtained ISO 20121 certification for its event sustainability management system. This milestone reinforces WorldSBK’s commitment to sustainability and responsible event management, aligning with the values encapsulated in the Racing for the Future group strategy.

ISO 20121 is a globally recognised standard that focuses on improving the economic, environmental, and social impacts of events by implementing a sustainability management system covering design, planning, execution, and reporting of the Championship. The certification process includes a thorough third-party audit and the development of a long-term framework for continuous improvement. IMQ (Istituto Italiano del Marchio di Qualità), one of the leading certification bodies, carried out the audit for WorldSBK, while sustainability advisors at RIGHT HUB Srl Società Benefit Unipersonale provided guidance and support to Dorna WSBK Organization throughout the process.

This achievement follows Dorna’s successful implementation of the ISO 20121 framework in the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship, highlighting a group-wide commitment to embedding sustainable practices across all events managed by the group.

The certification recognises WorldSBK’s efforts to create positive environmental and social impacts through initiatives that include optimising logistics, minimising waste, promoting sustainable procurement, and fostering collaboration among all stakeholders.

Stefano Pacchioli, Dorna WSBK Organization COO, stated: “Achieving ISO 20121 certification is a major milestone for WorldSBK and the entire Dorna family. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to sustainability and our dedication to delivering high-quality events with minimal impact on the environment – it marks a key step in ensuring that WorldSBK events continue to evolve as responsible, impactful, and inspiring platforms for fans, teams, and partners worldwide. This is just the beginning of our journey, and we look forward to continuing to innovate in sustainable event management.”

Like this: Like Loading...