The Indonesian Masters will be played from 16-19 November later this year, once again playing a major role in the end-of-season action on the Asian Tour.

The long-standing tournament, which will boast minimum prizemoney of US$1.5 million, will once again be the final event of this year’s 10-event International Series and one of the closing events on the Asian Tour’s season.

Importantly, the prestigious event will have the final say in who wins the International Series Order of Merit (OOM) and secures passage onto the 2024 LIV Golf League.

Chairman of the Asian Tour and Founder of the Indonesian Masters, Jimmy Masrin, said: “The Asian Tour and The International Series have enjoyed outstanding starts to 2023, and we are thrilled that the Indonesian Masters will once again help contribute to an exciting climax to the season. The two work hand-in-hand, with The International Series being the single most important development in the history of the Asian Tour.”

Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut triumphed at the Indonesian Masters last year, during a memorable week when the tournament brought the curtain down on both the Asian Tour and International Series seasons. American Sihwan Kim claimed the Asian Tour OOM and Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent the International Series OOM – both players have been competing on the LIV Golf League this season.

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said: “The Indonesian Masters has always been a fitting battle ground for global trophy hunters over the last 11 years, and as it was last year, it now has the added bonus of being the clincher for a lucrative ticket to one of the world’s most exciting franchises – the LIV Golf League.”

Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour Commissioner & CEO, said: “While we continue to break ground at several new venues across the globe, events like the Indonesian Masters make up the backbone of the Asian Tour. The global nature of the event and its esteemed heritage, it is clear that the tournament is the right fit for The International Series.”

A prominent feature on the Asian Tour since its launch in 2011, the Indonesian Masters has always welcomed world-class fields and has a distinguished list of past champions including England’s Lee Westwood, a three-time champion and the winner of the inaugural edition. Other notable champions include Justin Rose, Jazz Janewattananond and Anirban Lahiri.

News on the host venue and supporting sponsors will be announced in due course.

Last Sunday saw the fourth International Series event of the season completed, with Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent, young brother of Scott Vincent, claiming the International Series Vietnam after a nail-biting finish.

