Powerhouses Iran and Thailand have been confirmed to take part in the SAT International Futsal Championship 2020 that will be held in Hatyai, Thailand on 2-8 February.

Iran and Thailand are part of the six teams set to do battle this year following the official draw that was held this afternoon.

Hosts Thailand have been placed in Group A against Turkmenistan and Malaysia while Iran will be in Group B against Tajikistan and Kuwait.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals.

The opening day on 2 February 2020 will see Iran playing against Kuwait in the first game at 1630hrs while hosts Thailand will play Malaysia at 1900hrs.

All matches will be played at the Central Festival Hatyai Hall.