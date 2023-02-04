The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have appointed Indra Sjafri as the head coach of the Indonesian squad for the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia.

“Given that the SEA Games in Cambodia is just a few months away, PSSI need to take steps to appoint a head coach. This is in line with the requirements from the Indonesia Sports Ministry and also the Olympic Council of Indonesia,” said PSSI General Secretary Yunus Nusi.

The appointment of Indra, who is also the PSSI Technical Director, was made because Indonesia national team’s head coach Shin Tae-yong will be focussed on preparing the Indonesia Under-20 team for the FIFA U20 World Cup.

The SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia is planned for 5-17 May 2023 while the FIFA U20 World Cup will be held on 20 May-11 June 2023.

#AFF

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...