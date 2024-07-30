Malaysian mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei grabbed the day’s highlights after upsetting favourites Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dong Ping in a Group D tie as Asia maintained its dominance in the Olympic badminton competition.

Chen/Toh’s 17-21, 21-15, 21-16 marathon victory over Huang/Feng ended China’s winning streak in the competition which entered its third day.

The Malaysian pair’s victory earned them the top spot in Group D and has been drawn at the bottom half of the quarterfinals, which pits them against Korean Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun.

Feng/Huang on the other hand, following the defeat, had to face top seed and compatriot Zheng Si Wei/Huang Da Qiong in today’s quarterfinals. Zheng/Huang won all their Group A matches, defeating Korean Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun in their last tie 21-13, 21-14.

The other mixed doubles quarter finals match-ups will see third seed Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung taking on Hong Kong China’s Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet. Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Terrattanachai have been drawn against Japan’s fourth seed Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino.

In today’s other ties, notable names continue to rule the courts which include Lakshya Sen of India who overpowered Belgian Julien Carraggi 21-19, 21-14, while reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen eased past Misha Zilberman (Israel) 21-9, 21-11.

The other highlights include the men’s doubles tie to decide on Group A winner, which saw top seed Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang beating Malaysia’s fourth seed pair Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik 24-22, 21-14 in 41 minutes, to emerge Group champion.

Earlier, Denmark’s second-seeded duo Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen kept Europe’s quarterfinals hope alive after defeating Chinese pair Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi 21-15, 21-13 in the Group D tie.

Among the highlights of today’s fourth day of action include India’s Lakshya Sen against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in Group L, second seed Astrup/Rasmussen clashing against Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (men’s doubles Group D) and women’s singles Group E clash between arch rivals Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying and Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon.

For full results, follow:

https://olympics.bwfbadminton.com/results/4752/paris-2024-olympic-games-badminton-competition/2024-07-29

