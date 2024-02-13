In a move geared towards optimizing player readiness for the 2024–25 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season that will start in May, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announces the introduction of an Interim Pre-Season Tournament.

The Interim Pre-Season tournament serves two objectives: firstly, serving as a vital component in ensuring that local-based National Team players maintain match fitness ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against China in March. Secondly, it will ensure that SPL players are adequately prepared for an extended SPL season that will span nearly 12 months.

For more, please click on https://spl.sg/interim-pre-season-tournament-spl-2024-2025-season/

