The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Yamaha Motor Europe are pleased to announce a change of status and a new name for the FIM Superbike World Championship’s feeder class, the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup. The series, previously known as the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship, has been upgraded to World Cup status thanks to its increasing success and large numbers of international participants.

After many years of support from FIM Europe, the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup will now come under the global FIM umbrella. The R3 bLU cRU initiative was launched in 2021 by Yamaha Racing and is designed to provide a structured and direct path into world championship racing for riders aged between 14 and 20 years old.Managed by Japan Italy Racing (JiR) and supported by the FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO), the series forms an integral part of DWO’s SBK Roadway program. This partnership between all parties has proven to be an effective and successful one, with a large percentage of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship grid now made up of former bLU cRU riders.The FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup will be contested across 12 races at six European rounds of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship, and the overall champion will earn a supported ride in the 2025 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship provided by Yamaha Motor Europe.The series gives young riders the perfect platform to benefit from professional coaching, technical support, and mentoring designed to encourage, develop, and nurture the next generation of superbike riders.The change of status also reflects the fact that the entry list has become increasingly international in recent years, with almost half the riders registered so far in 2024 hailing from outside Europe.The season gets underway with the opening round on the 22-24of March at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and updates can be found across the FIM, WorldSBK and Yamaha Racing websites.“Work has begun on the new season, and it has given everybody a real boost to have the new name and status change. It reflects the importance of this championship as it continues to provide a platform for riders as young as 14. These future champions gain a wealth of experience during the six world championship events, and thanks to our continued collaboration with the FIM, Yamaha Motor Europe and DWO we are seeing the popularity of the championship increase.”“The upgrade to World Cup status for 2024 represents for the R3 bLU cRU Cup more than a symbolic milestone. In 2021, the inaugural season of the R3 series, the grid was predominantly European. However, over the past two seasons we’ve seen more overseas riders joining the R3 series, with the result that the grid is now split evenly between European riders and those from other continents, primarily Asia, South America, and Australaia. With a fixed participation fee and a turnkey package, the series is both cost effective and the ideal stepping-stone onto the world stage for young riders. It has also proved an effective feeder class for the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, in which nine former bLU cRU riders will race this season. The 2024 season will also be the first in which the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup races will be streamed live, increasing both the reach and visibility of the series worldwide, and promises to be an exciting one on numerous levels for our bLU cRU youngsters, starting with the opening round in Barcelona. With all this in mind, I’d like to conclude by thanking Jorge Viegas and the FIM, firstly for their support since we started this project but also for recognising the increasingly global reach of the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU series with the upgrade to World Cup status.”“We at DWO are thrilled to witness the evolution of the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup. The transition to World Cup status is a testament to the series’ remarkable growth and the international appeal it has garnered. The collaboration between DWO, Japan Italy Racing, FIM, and Yamaha Motor Europe has proven to be a winning formula, providing a crucial platform for young riders to make their mark on the global stage. We look forward to witnessing the continued success of the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup and the promising talents it nurtures.”“The FIM remains committed to promoting inclusivity within motorcycling and the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup is the perfect example of providing opportunities for young riders to join our sport. Over the last three seasons, the popularity of this championship has grown year on year, and due to its ongoing success and the increase in international competitors it has shown that it now deserves to be elevated to FIM World Cup status. I am sure that 2024 will be another great edition of this series.”

2024 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup Calendar

