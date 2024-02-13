Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo Circuit becomes new logistical operations base to enhance sustainable freight routes and reduce carbon emissions.

The permanent hub will act as a technology development centre for future generations of race cars and provide additional Formula E track days for guests.

The all-electric championship has coincided with upgrades of the Circuit to build dedicated, state-of-the-art warehouses and office spaces.

Formula E has today announced the relocation of its global logistics headquarters to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, marking a significant operational shift. This strategic relocation is coupled with an ambitious expansion of the Circuit, transforming it into a cutting-edge development hub for the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Previously located at the British Donington Park circuit, the new global hub in Valencia presents a strategic advancement in logistics efficiency and sustainability for Formula E. Its proximity to a major port optimizes freight routes across Europe and beyond, significantly enhancing Formula E’s ability to leverage sustainable sea freight options.

This includes the prioritization of ships powered by sustainable biofuel, in collaboration with the championship’s Official Founding and Logistics Partner, DHL. The move underscores Formula E’s unwavering commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.

The new location will also become the series’ permanent test track and development centre, with dedicated test sessions and offices. The Circuit will host track days, featuring developmental, current, and previous generation cars, providing a unique opportunity for individuals to gain in-depth knowledge about the championship, explore EV technology, and experience driving the cars firsthand.

In the initial relocation phase, the logistics base will move to a temporary structure adjacent to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo’s public entrance, complemented by office space. This arrangement will remain in place until a move into permanent office and warehouse space, giving Formula E a dedicated facility that will centralise and streamline its freight and technology development.

The relationship between the Valencian track and the electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship dates back to 2018, starting with pre-season testing and later hosting a double-header of races amid the pandemic.

This event marked the first time Formula E not only competed in Spain but also ran on a conventional, permanent racetrack.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“This move to the Ricardo Tormo Circuit is an important step for the championship in maintaining the most sustainable freight routes possible while using it as a base for developing future generations of our race cars. Having a permanent centre at the circuit in Valencia will feel to me – and many at Formula E – like home, while keeping us at the cutting edge of EV technology as well as showcasing our unique sport to guests and future partners of the championship.”

Vicente Barrera, Vice President, Generalitat Valenciana said:

“The Valencian Government is very happy to welcome the operational headquarters of Formula E to the Valencian Community. Formula E is a brand that is linked to values ​​that we share of sustainability and technological advancement to reach a better future. We are looking forward to working together.”

