The two-year qualification period for the men’s golf competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has concluded with today’s publication of the final men’s Olympic Golf Ranking. 

The men’s Olympic Golf Ranking features 60 qualifiers representing 32 different countries. With four qualifiers (Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa), the United States of America is the only country with more than two qualifiers for the 60-player field, which will compete at Le Golf National from 1 – 4 August. 

  The men’s qualification period for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games commenced on 17 June 2022 and concluded following the U.S. Open on 17 June 2024. The top 15 world-ranked players were eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players were eligible based on the Official World Golf Ranking, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that did not already have two or more players among the top 15. The host country – France – was guaranteed at least one spot, as is each of the five continents of the Olympics. Two men qualified to represent Team France at Paris 2024: Matthieu Pavon (No. 12 in the Olympic Golf Ranking) and Victor Perez (No. 30 in the Olympic Golf Ranking). 

Men’s Olympic Golf Qualification By Continent 
Continent Qualifiers Countries 
Africa 
Asia 13 
Aus. & Oceania 
Europe 25 14 
North America 
South America 
Total 60 32 

[Text Wrapping Break]This summer’s competition marks the fifth time golf has been featured as an Olympic sport and just the third time since 1904. Only four men have qualified for each of the last three Olympic golf competitions: Ryan Fox of New Zealand, Gavin Green of Malaysia, C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei and Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay. 

The women’s Olympic Golf Ranking will be finalised following the conclusion of this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Once the women’s Olympic Golf Ranking is finalised, the International Golf Federation (IGF) will send confirmation of the men’s and women’s quota places to the National Olympic Committees. The NOCs will then confirm use of allocated quota places to the IGF by June 27 and the IGF, in turn, will reallocate all unused quota places before the Paris 2024 Sport Entries Deadline on July 8. 

  

The IGF will publish a finalised field list for both the men’s and women’s golf competitions on Tuesday, 2 July. 

Final Men’s Olympic Golf Ranking 

Click here to view the interactive, digital version of the final men’s Olympic Golf Ranking 

Olympic Golf Ranking Official World Golf Ranking Name National Olympic Committee 
Scottie Scheffler United States of America 
Rory McIlroy Ireland 
Xander Schauffele United States of America 
Ludvig Åberg Sweden 
Wyndham Clark United States of America 
Viktor Hovland Norway 
Collin Morikawa United States of America 
Jon Rahm Spain 
12 Hideki Matsuyama Japan 
10 13 Tommy Fleetwood Great Britain 
11 18 Matthew Fitzpatrick Great Britain 
12 20 Matthieu Pavon France 
13 21 Sepp Straka Austria 
14 24 Jason Day Australia 
15 26 Tom Kim Republic of Korea 
16 27 Byeong Hun An Republic of Korea 
17 33 Shane Lowry Ireland 
18 35 Nick Taylor Canada 
19 36 Min Woo Lee Australia 
20 37 Corey Conners Canada 
21 40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout South Africa 
22 42 Stephan Jaeger Germany 
23 44 Nicolai Højgaard Denmark 
24 48 Thomas Detry Belgium 
25 52 Emiliano Grillo Argentina 
26 55 Alex Noren Sweden 
27 59 Ryan Fox New Zealand 
28 67 Erik van Rooyen South Africa 
29 73 Adrian Meronk Poland 
30 78 Victor Perez France 
31 83 Keita Nakajima Japan 
32 85 Thorbjørn Olesen Denmark 
33 98 Alejandro Tosti Argentina 
34 99 Joaquin Niemann Chile 
35 100 Sami Valimaki Finland 
36 108 Kevin Yu Chinese Taipei 
37 113 David Puig Spain 
38 134 Matti Schmid Germany 
39 140 C.T. Pan Chinese Taipei 
40 147 Joost Luiten Netherlands 
41 155 Carl Yuan China 
42 177 Camilo Villegas Colombia 
43 180 Matteo Manassero Italy 
44 187 Adrien Dumont de Chassart Belgium 
45 190 Daniel Hillier New Zealand 
46 195 Cristobal Del Solar Chile 
47 198 Guido Migliozzi Italy 
48 219 Shubhankar Sharma India 
49 221 Rafael Campos Puerto Rico 
50 237 Darius Van Driel Netherlands 
51 240 Carlos Ortiz Mexico 
52 242 Kiradech Aphibarnrat Thailand 
53 257 Gavin Green Malaysia 
54 261 Gaganjeet Bhullar India 
55 269 Nico Echavarria Colombia 
56 281 Kris Ventura Norway 
57 287 Phachara Khongwatmai Thailand 
58 312 Abraham Ancer Mexico 
59 338 Zecheng Dou China 
60 343 Fabrizio Zanotti Paraguay 

     

