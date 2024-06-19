The two-year qualification period for the men’s golf competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has concluded with today’s publication of the final men’s Olympic Golf Ranking.
The men’s Olympic Golf Ranking features 60 qualifiers representing 32 different countries. With four qualifiers (Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa), the United States of America is the only country with more than two qualifiers for the 60-player field, which will compete at Le Golf National from 1 – 4 August.
The men’s qualification period for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games commenced on 17 June 2022 and concluded following the U.S. Open on 17 June 2024. The top 15 world-ranked players were eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players were eligible based on the Official World Golf Ranking, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that did not already have two or more players among the top 15. The host country – France – was guaranteed at least one spot, as is each of the five continents of the Olympics. Two men qualified to represent Team France at Paris 2024: Matthieu Pavon (No. 12 in the Olympic Golf Ranking) and Victor Perez (No. 30 in the Olympic Golf Ranking).
|Men’s Olympic Golf Qualification By Continent
|Continent
|Qualifiers
|Countries
|Africa
|2
|1
|Asia
|13
|7
|Aus. & Oceania
|4
|2
|Europe
|25
|14
|North America
|8
|3
|South America
|8
|5
|Total
|60
|32
[Text Wrapping Break]This summer’s competition marks the fifth time golf has been featured as an Olympic sport and just the third time since 1904. Only four men have qualified for each of the last three Olympic golf competitions: Ryan Fox of New Zealand, Gavin Green of Malaysia, C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei and Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay.
The women’s Olympic Golf Ranking will be finalised following the conclusion of this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Once the women’s Olympic Golf Ranking is finalised, the International Golf Federation (IGF) will send confirmation of the men’s and women’s quota places to the National Olympic Committees. The NOCs will then confirm use of allocated quota places to the IGF by June 27 and the IGF, in turn, will reallocate all unused quota places before the Paris 2024 Sport Entries Deadline on July 8.
The IGF will publish a finalised field list for both the men’s and women’s golf competitions on Tuesday, 2 July.
Final Men’s Olympic Golf Ranking
|Olympic Golf Ranking
|Official World Golf Ranking
|Name
|National Olympic Committee
|1
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|United States of America
|2
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|Ireland
|3
|3
|Xander Schauffele
|United States of America
|4
|4
|Ludvig Åberg
|Sweden
|5
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|United States of America
|6
|6
|Viktor Hovland
|Norway
|7
|7
|Collin Morikawa
|United States of America
|8
|9
|Jon Rahm
|Spain
|9
|12
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Japan
|10
|13
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Great Britain
|11
|18
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|Great Britain
|12
|20
|Matthieu Pavon
|France
|13
|21
|Sepp Straka
|Austria
|14
|24
|Jason Day
|Australia
|15
|26
|Tom Kim
|Republic of Korea
|16
|27
|Byeong Hun An
|Republic of Korea
|17
|33
|Shane Lowry
|Ireland
|18
|35
|Nick Taylor
|Canada
|19
|36
|Min Woo Lee
|Australia
|20
|37
|Corey Conners
|Canada
|21
|40
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|South Africa
|22
|42
|Stephan Jaeger
|Germany
|23
|44
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Denmark
|24
|48
|Thomas Detry
|Belgium
|25
|52
|Emiliano Grillo
|Argentina
|26
|55
|Alex Noren
|Sweden
|27
|59
|Ryan Fox
|New Zealand
|28
|67
|Erik van Rooyen
|South Africa
|29
|73
|Adrian Meronk
|Poland
|30
|78
|Victor Perez
|France
|31
|83
|Keita Nakajima
|Japan
|32
|85
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Denmark
|33
|98
|Alejandro Tosti
|Argentina
|34
|99
|Joaquin Niemann
|Chile
|35
|100
|Sami Valimaki
|Finland
|36
|108
|Kevin Yu
|Chinese Taipei
|37
|113
|David Puig
|Spain
|38
|134
|Matti Schmid
|Germany
|39
|140
|C.T. Pan
|Chinese Taipei
|40
|147
|Joost Luiten
|Netherlands
|41
|155
|Carl Yuan
|China
|42
|177
|Camilo Villegas
|Colombia
|43
|180
|Matteo Manassero
|Italy
|44
|187
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Belgium
|45
|190
|Daniel Hillier
|New Zealand
|46
|195
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Chile
|47
|198
|Guido Migliozzi
|Italy
|48
|219
|Shubhankar Sharma
|India
|49
|221
|Rafael Campos
|Puerto Rico
|50
|237
|Darius Van Driel
|Netherlands
|51
|240
|Carlos Ortiz
|Mexico
|52
|242
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Thailand
|53
|257
|Gavin Green
|Malaysia
|54
|261
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|India
|55
|269
|Nico Echavarria
|Colombia
|56
|281
|Kris Ventura
|Norway
|57
|287
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Thailand
|58
|312
|Abraham Ancer
|Mexico
|59
|338
|Zecheng Dou
|China
|60
|343
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Paraguay