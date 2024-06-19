The two-year qualification period for the men’s golf competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has concluded with today’s publication of the final men’s Olympic Golf Ranking.

The men’s Olympic Golf Ranking features 60 qualifiers representing 32 different countries. With four qualifiers (Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa), the United States of America is the only country with more than two qualifiers for the 60-player field, which will compete at Le Golf National from 1 – 4 August.

The men’s qualification period for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games commenced on 17 June 2022 and concluded following the U.S. Open on 17 June 2024. The top 15 world-ranked players were eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players were eligible based on the Official World Golf Ranking, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that did not already have two or more players among the top 15. The host country – France – was guaranteed at least one spot, as is each of the five continents of the Olympics. Two men qualified to represent Team France at Paris 2024: Matthieu Pavon (No. 12 in the Olympic Golf Ranking) and Victor Perez (No. 30 in the Olympic Golf Ranking).

Men’s Olympic Golf Qualification By Continent Continent Qualifiers Countries Africa 2 1 Asia 13 7 Aus. & Oceania 4 2 Europe 25 14 North America 8 3 South America 8 5 Total 60 32

[Text Wrapping Break]This summer’s competition marks the fifth time golf has been featured as an Olympic sport and just the third time since 1904. Only four men have qualified for each of the last three Olympic golf competitions: Ryan Fox of New Zealand, Gavin Green of Malaysia, C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei and Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay.

The women’s Olympic Golf Ranking will be finalised following the conclusion of this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Once the women’s Olympic Golf Ranking is finalised, the International Golf Federation (IGF) will send confirmation of the men’s and women’s quota places to the National Olympic Committees. The NOCs will then confirm use of allocated quota places to the IGF by June 27 and the IGF, in turn, will reallocate all unused quota places before the Paris 2024 Sport Entries Deadline on July 8.

The IGF will publish a finalised field list for both the men’s and women’s golf competitions on Tuesday, 2 July.

Final Men’s Olympic Golf Ranking

Click here to view the interactive, digital version of the final men’s Olympic Golf Ranking

Olympic Golf Ranking Official World Golf Ranking Name National Olympic Committee 1 1 Scottie Scheffler United States of America 2 2 Rory McIlroy Ireland 3 3 Xander Schauffele United States of America 4 4 Ludvig Åberg Sweden 5 5 Wyndham Clark United States of America 6 6 Viktor Hovland Norway 7 7 Collin Morikawa United States of America 8 9 Jon Rahm Spain 9 12 Hideki Matsuyama Japan 10 13 Tommy Fleetwood Great Britain 11 18 Matthew Fitzpatrick Great Britain 12 20 Matthieu Pavon France 13 21 Sepp Straka Austria 14 24 Jason Day Australia 15 26 Tom Kim Republic of Korea 16 27 Byeong Hun An Republic of Korea 17 33 Shane Lowry Ireland 18 35 Nick Taylor Canada 19 36 Min Woo Lee Australia 20 37 Corey Conners Canada 21 40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout South Africa 22 42 Stephan Jaeger Germany 23 44 Nicolai Højgaard Denmark 24 48 Thomas Detry Belgium 25 52 Emiliano Grillo Argentina 26 55 Alex Noren Sweden 27 59 Ryan Fox New Zealand 28 67 Erik van Rooyen South Africa 29 73 Adrian Meronk Poland 30 78 Victor Perez France 31 83 Keita Nakajima Japan 32 85 Thorbjørn Olesen Denmark 33 98 Alejandro Tosti Argentina 34 99 Joaquin Niemann Chile 35 100 Sami Valimaki Finland 36 108 Kevin Yu Chinese Taipei 37 113 David Puig Spain 38 134 Matti Schmid Germany 39 140 C.T. Pan Chinese Taipei 40 147 Joost Luiten Netherlands 41 155 Carl Yuan China 42 177 Camilo Villegas Colombia 43 180 Matteo Manassero Italy 44 187 Adrien Dumont de Chassart Belgium 45 190 Daniel Hillier New Zealand 46 195 Cristobal Del Solar Chile 47 198 Guido Migliozzi Italy 48 219 Shubhankar Sharma India 49 221 Rafael Campos Puerto Rico 50 237 Darius Van Driel Netherlands 51 240 Carlos Ortiz Mexico 52 242 Kiradech Aphibarnrat Thailand 53 257 Gavin Green Malaysia 54 261 Gaganjeet Bhullar India 55 269 Nico Echavarria Colombia 56 281 Kris Ventura Norway 57 287 Phachara Khongwatmai Thailand 58 312 Abraham Ancer Mexico 59 338 Zecheng Dou China 60 343 Fabrizio Zanotti Paraguay

