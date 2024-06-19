After coming close on three occasions previously, Bangkok United finally landed the elusive Thai FA Cup after beating Dragon Pathumwan Kanchanaburi 4-1 in the penalty shootout at the Dragon Solar Park.

The score at the end of regulation was 1-1 with Bangkok United’s Vander Louis Souza 74th minute penalty cancelling out the 65th minute lead Ricardo Peres had carved out for Dragon Pathumwan.

In the shootout, Adisak Kraisorn took advantage of Dragon Pathumwan’s earlier misses to deliver the 4-1 win.

The win gave Bangkok United their first Thai FA Cup crown after losing in the final to Buriram United last season.

They also came close in 2017 and 2018 but were denied by Chiangrai United.

