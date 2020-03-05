Under Armour Applied Science, Testing and Insights from a Breast Health Expert to Evolve the Sports Bra

Did you know the female breast can move as much as 21cm during exercise? Or that when it comes to sports bras, wearing the wrong one can cause permanent damage? UA is changing the sports bra game with our newest innovation that addresses both of these issues and functions to support women’s unique bodies and needs.

To create the UA Infinity Bra, Under Armour pressure tested with breast health expert Dr. Joanna Scurr and the University of Portsmouth in the UK to create a perfectly fitting bra designed to work with women’s bodies in a new way, using a unique approach. Rather than cutting two perfect breast-shaped cups from a flat piece of padding, glueing and layering pieces of foam – the traditional sports bra construction – Under Armour’s design team liquid-injected the foam for a more natural shape that moves with the breasts, and a much lighter feel.

The flexible cups are designed to offset impact across all impact levels and naturally mold to the female body, even during its natural fluctuations. The liquid foam follows in an infinity shape – the shape breasts actually move in during jumping and running – and provides the right level of support without sacrificing comfort and breathability.

“A lot of people don’t notice, but when you’re running or working out, your breasts don’t just move up and down, they also move from side to side and in and out. When the designers at Under Armour made The Infinity Bra, they took those natural movements into consideration and made a product that works with the female body,” quoted, Dr. Joanna Scurr, Head of Biomechanics Testing Facility at University of Portsmouth.