CommBank Matildas Interim Head Coach Tom Sermanni said he was frustrated with the result of the game after a hard fought 2-1 defeat against Colombia.He was speaking at the post-match press conference after Australia's final game of the SheBelieves Cup."Possession-wise, chances-wise, football-wise, we created enough chances to win the game," he said."The disappointing thing was, when we actually got ourselves back in the game [Raso's equaliser], that should have been a key for us to really start to push forward and really start to dominate the game – and then we went to sleep almost immediately, and gave up a really cheap goal."For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/sermanni-its-better-being-frustrated-now-closer-asian-cup

