Last year’s Abu Dhabi GP was a successful one for you last year, do you think we have good chances heading into the race this weekend?

First of all I’m excited to be back in Abu Dhabi! Last year is not always a good reference in terms of result as there were multiple factors that contributed to it. We’ve been lacking a bit of pace for the past few races but hopefully that won’t be the case this weekend.

Can you talk us through the changes to the circuit and how you think it might impact our performance?

The Yas Marina Circuit has had a few changes and the track is much faster now. It’s going to be interesting to see how it will affect the setup of the car. It’s very important to have a good qualifying in Abu Dhabi so hopefully we can make that happen.

How do you feel heading into the last race of the season? It has been an epic battle so far.

We’ve had a lot of wins and good moments this year, and we’ve been a lot more competitive in general, compared to the years before. So as a Team, we can be very pleased and proud of what we have achieved this season. We are level on points and I know that we as a Team are going to give it all to win this Championship. This is going to be an exciting race and we want to finish the season in the best way possible.

