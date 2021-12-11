With the competition in Group B moving into the crucial stages for places into the semifinals of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, Indonesia will be out for goals as Laos look to avoid the early mistakes after two straight losses.

Indonesia will be looking for their second full points tomorrow when they take on Laos after opening their campaign with a 4-2 victory over Cambodia two days ago.

For Laos, they will be eager to snap the two defeats they suffered in the first two matches of the group.

“We need to play more with self-belief and the strikers must be hungry for goals. But one thing for sure is that we will go out for a win and to win with as many goals as possible,” said Indonesian head coach Shin Tae-yong.

“After the last game where we conceded the two goals, we will be making changes to the defence for sure.

“What’s my prediction for the score? Again, the ball is round and anything can happen. But for sure, we will hunt for the goals.”

In the meantime, Laos will regroup for some soul searching as to the best method to take on Indonesia next as they look to minimise mistakes that would put them in a precarious position.

After two matches against Vietnam and Malaysia, the Laotians have conceded a total of six goals.

“Indonesia are very well organised and they are pushing all the time. We had two training sessions and we will prepare a game plan suitable to our opponent,” said Laos head coach V. Selvaraj.

“I believe in this team and I think that we need to put in a stronger performance and avoid mistakes and conceding the early goals.

“With Billy (Ketkeophomphone), we are trying to develop the team around his quality. And Billy is a professional, he understands the situation and tomorrow we will try to be better than how we were in the last game.”

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

GROUP B (All matches at the Bishan Stadium)

FIXTURES

12 December 2021

1730: Laos vs Indonesia

2030: Vietnam vs Malaysia

#AFF

#ASC2020

#EmergingStrongerTogether

Like this: Like Loading...