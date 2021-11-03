“ Launch day is always exciting as we look forward to the possibilities of the upcoming season after months of hard-work behind the scenes. Welcoming a brand-new title partner – Tata Consultancy Services – is a real honour and we look forward to a highly innovative and successful partnership together. It’s an announcement we’ve been looking forward to revealing and is an exciting time to see a global leader like Tata Consultancy Services joining other blue-chip brands in FIA Formula E. After our most successful season to date we have been working hard to improve further on our performance with the aim to race for more points, wins and ultimately the world championship. Launch day is always exciting as we look forward to the possibilities of the upcoming season after months of hard-work behind the scenes. Welcoming a brand-new title partner – Tata Consultancy Services – is a real honour and we look forward to a highly innovative and successful partnership together. It’s an announcement we’ve been looking forward to revealing and is an exciting time to see a global leader like Tata Consultancy Services joining other blue-chip brands in FIA Formula E. After our most successful season to date we have been working hard to improve further on our performance with the aim to race for more points, wins and ultimately the world championship.

I’m also incredibly proud to be appointed as Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover Motorsport and Team Principal, Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E Team as a result of the newly launched motorsport division. During the off-season we’ve introduced a new Motorsport Executive Committee dedicated to maximising the opportunities of our motorsport activity including technology transfer from race to road. It is very special to be an integral part of reimagining Jaguar’s all-electric future.” JAMES BARCLAY – TEAM PRINCIPAL JAGUAR TCS RACING

“I would like to extend my welcome to Tata Consultancy Services. This partnership is a perfect example of the synergies that exist within the Tata group. Motorsport is the ultimate challenge and to succeed in this highly competitive arena you must excel in all areas. Technology, innovation, agility, unity, and teamwork are all important learnings which we can implement across the company and wider group. I recognise these benefits and want to make sure that our future motorsport activity structure is set-up for maximum success.

“We could not Reimagine Jaguar without racing and beyond next season I am pleased to say that we are committed to the Gen3 era of Formula E. Jaguar TCS Racing will be a core platform for Jaguar on its journey to becoming an all-electric luxury brand from 2025. Good luck to all my teammates including Sam and Mitch on what promises to be another highly competitive and exciting season ahead.” – THIERRY BOLLORÉ – CEO JAGUAR LAND ROVER, CHAIRMAN JLR MOTORSPORT

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Jaguar Land Rover and join forces as Jaguar TCS Racing to harness collective knowledge and to innovate for a sustainable future for all. As the world races towards electrification, this collaboration will pave the way for the adoption of advanced technologies, utilisation of cleaner energy, and the evolution of novel business models. Our efforts will go beyond business to make a lasting impact on people, communities, and the planet.” – RAJESH GOPINATHAN, CEO & MD, TCS

“This partnership between Jaguar Land Rover and TCS is the coming together of two purpose-driven brands to create a sustainable future, leveraging innovation and collective knowledge. It is rooted in a shared belief that technological innovation can architect a better world. Together we will innovate and build new technologies that will accelerate the adoption of connected, autonomous, electric transportation, driving sustainability and creating better futures for people everywhere. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership will herald to our joint ecosystem.” – RAJASHREE R, CMO, TCS

“We’re excited to be partnering with the team at Jaguar TCS Racing. We look forward to working together over the coming months and years to find innovative, sustainable solutions for their official teamwear and fan merchandise collections.” – PAUL PREUVENEERS, CEO AND FOUNDER AT UNCOMMON

“As we enter season eight of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, I reflect how far we have come as a team since we joined the championship. During the previous five seasons we have shown consistent improvement and it was testament to the team that we could celebrate second in the championship last season. As we embark on a new era as Jaguar TCS Racing I am excited to take to the track and compete with our rivals this season aiming for the top step of the podium.” – MITCH EVANS – JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #9

“Last season we enjoyed a lot of success together with a couple of wins and I learnt a lot about the team and about how to get the most out of the Jaguar I-TYPE 5. The performance of last season shows we have a great formula for success and with the consistency in drivers and race car, I am very much looking forward to competing against and beating our rivals on track and putting Jaguar TCS Racing in a winning position. The championship is fiercely competitive, but we are fully focused on consistently scoring points and challenging for wins. It will be another close season where every qualifying, race and point will count.” – SAM BIRD – JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #10