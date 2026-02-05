International teams seized the early initiative following an exciting first day at the fifth Selangor International Junior Golf Championship at Seri Selangor Golf Club.

In the boys’ team event, Japan and the Philippines ended Round 1 tied at the top on one-under-par 215, in the best three out of four daily scores format.

The Japanese team of Koshin Nagasaki (70), Kouta Inoue (72) and Sakutoshi Yamazaki (73) did well to emerge as co-leaders, as they were missing one player due to the withdrawal of Ryota Hayashida who fell ill. Sakutoshi will be looking for a second successive team triumph in the championship, having been part of the victorious Japanese side last year.

Spearheading the Filipino charge was David Charles Serdenia who shot a superb four-under-par 68, supported by Gabriel Hernandez (73), Shinichi Suzuki (74) and Ralph Rian Batican (77).

The Malaysian national team of Andrew Yap (71) Ezekiel Ritz Hafi Suzearitz (73), Anthony Lim (74) and Aiden Tai John Roberts (75) stayed well in the hunt with a total of two-over-par 218, tied with South Korea and Thailand.

The girls’ event meanwhile saw the South Korean team of Park Hyorin (71), Han Taein (76), You Roha (77) and Jeon YuhYun (77) seize the lead with a total of eight-over-par 224. They lie three shots ahead of Team Thailand, comprising Palinee Vimoonchart (75), Chanidapa Sripan (75), Pattraporn Wantawee (77), and Tanjira Issaraphon (79).

The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) National Junior Development Program team of Amelia Lee (75), Ngo Yi Belle (76), Amberly Zaira Binti Zamri (77) and Siti Nur Husna Aina Abdul Karim Nast (79) are in third place on 12-over-par 228.

The round of the day belonged to Filipino David Charles Serdenia, who toured the tree-lined fairways of Seri Selangor in an impressive 68 shots. The 17-year-old’s round included an eagle, five birdies and three bogeys.

“I was six-under-par going into my last two holes, but I got tired and made two bogeys. The golf course is not easy, and requires a strong mindset. The greens are tricky with the slopes, but I putted well today,” said Serdenia.

Making his debut in the championship, Serdenia leads by one shot from 2024 team and individual boys’ champion Shijun Jing of China (Hainan). Japan’s Koshin Nagasaki lies third following a round of two-under-par 70.

At the top of the girls’ individual leaderboard was another debutante, 15-year-old Korean Park Hyorin who shot a solid one-under-par 71. She leads by three shots from Japan’s Meguri Irikura (74).

“The course is narrow and challenging. I was using utilities, fairway woods and long irons off the tee to find the fairways, and my chipping was good today,” said Park.

Malaysian Amelia Lee, playing for the MGA National Junior Development Program team, shot a 75 to lie joint third with the Thai duo of Palinee Vimoonchart and Chanidapa Sripan.

The prestigious World Amateur Golf Ranking event features a 115-player field, comprising young talents aged 12 to 19 from 11 countries – Bangladesh, China (Hainan), Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, and Malaysia. 67 boys and 48 girls are competing over 54 holes in separate gender divisions, each featuring individual and team competitions.

Organized by UUM International School Melaka (UUMISM) in collaboration with the MGA, the Selangor International Junior Golf Championship is a full-hospitality event sponsored by the Selangor State Government with PKNS Golf Management Services acting as event promoter.

As part of the Selangor State Government’s drive to develop golf by providing opportunities to aspiring young golfers, the boys’ individual winner will once again be rewarded with a start at next week’s PKNS Selangor Masters. If the winner is an international player, an additional slot will be given to the top Malaysian finisher.

The US$175,000 PKNS Selangor Masters is the season-opening event of the 2026 Asian Development Tour and will feature the region’s rising professionals, established stars, and Malaysia’s top players.

