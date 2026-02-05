HSBC SVNS kicks off on Saturday, 7 February with World Rugby marking the occasion with the launch of ‘Hard as Nails’. Celebrating style, strength and self-expression, players are set to showcase bespoke nail polish alongside the athleticism, resilience and physicality on display throughout the tournament.

The campaign, designed to celebrate unity through diversity and authenticity, invites players and fans to show they’re Hard as Nails by painting their nails in support of self-expression, inclusion and the tournament’s arrival in Perth. Two bespoke nail colours have been created exclusively for the event and will be worn by participating players across the weekend.

But Hard as Nails is about more than style. To bring the campaign to life, players were also put to the test around the city, taking on physical challenges including a grip-strength test to see who would top the Hard as Nails charts.

Nails are having a moment in sport, becoming a symbol of strength, individuality and confidence. This is about more than aesthetics. It’s about showing that rugby sevens is a sport that champions self-expression, inclusion and power on and off the field. At the heart of the HSBC SVNS Series is gender parity, with men’s and women’s competitions running side by side at every leg of the Series, helping drive the continued growth of women’s rugby worldwide.

Australia Sevens player Maddison Levi said: “Hard as Nails is the perfect way to describe an SVNS player. It’s probably one of the most athletically demanding sports for a female, you have so much space to cover, you have to be fit, fast and physical. Hard as Nails really encompasses everything you need to be as an SVNS athlete.”

Canada Women’s Sevens player Savannah Bauder added: “Being in a team and wearing the same uniform, we all look similar. But when it comes to doing your nails, your hair, or being big into glitter, it shows the feminine side of rugby. There’s often a stigma around contact sports and being strong and tough but being able to show your traits and quirks through your nails or hair lets your personality shine, even when you’re in the same kit.”

Players and fans are encouraged to show they’re Hard as Nails by painting their nails using the exclusive Perth colours and sharing photos and videos on social media using #HardAsNails and @svnsseries, celebrating self-expression, inclusion and the arrival of HSBC SVNS in the city.

The HSBC SVNS Series continues to redefine the rugby sevens experience, combining elite, fast-paced sport with a festival atmosphere of music, food and culture. Perth’s HBF Park will once again feature live entertainment, international DJs, food and beverage activations and the Beach Club delivering an unforgettable experience for fans from around the world.

HSBC SVNS Perth returns to HBF Park in Perth on 7-8 February 2026. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

