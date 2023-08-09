Atsushi Hanita will be leading the Brunei Darussalam Under-23 as they look to mount a serious challenge for this month’s AFF Under-23 Championship to be held in Rayong, Thailand.

The AFF U23 Championship 2023 has been slated for 17-26 August 2023.

Brunei DS U23 has been training in Saudi Arabia last month as they work on several tactical options for their offensive play in Group A of the championship against host Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar.

Towards that, Brunei DS U23 will leave for Vientiane, Laos tomorrow where they will play a friendly against the Laos U23 side on 12 August 2023.

