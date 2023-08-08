Player of the Match Caitlin Foord, as well as head coach Tony Gustavsson, were made available to the media after the Matildas defeated Denmark 2-0 to advance to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ quarter-finals.

Caitlin Foord was up first. The goalscorer said that the overwhelming feeling was one of relief to get the job done and move on to the next game against France or Morocco on Saturday.

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/gustavsson-im-very-proud-players-maturity-tonight

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

