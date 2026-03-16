Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC have landed their twelfth Malaysia Super League crown in a row.

Their crushing 3-0 win over DPMM FC last night at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan cemented their position at the top of the MSL 2025/26 standings with 57 points from 19 matches played.

JDT continued their unbeaten run in the MSL with a dominant display after taking the 1-0 lead at the break through Ager Aketxe in the 35th minute.

Oscar Arribas then doubled the advantage for JDT in the 74th minute as Marcos Guilherme then rounded off the fine evening away from home, three minutes later.

In the meantime, Selangor FC stayed second with a narrow 3-2 win over Kuala Lumpur City FC in the Klang Valley Derby, while third-placed Kuching City FC were 1-0 winners away to Penang FC.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #JDT

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