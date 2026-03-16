Stage 2 of the 2026 Tour de Taiwan delivered an exciting battle across the hills of Taoyuan, where Luke Matthew Fox (Lotto-Intermarché) sprinted to victory after 123.31 km of aggressive racing. It marked Fox’s first season competing as a WorldTour rider and his first professional victory in Asia at Tour de Taiwan.



The stage began at a fast pace as teams fought to establish an early breakaway. Several riders attempted attacks in the opening kilometers, but the peloton remained active, preventing any significant group from gaining a decisive advantage before the intermediate sprint.

At the first intermediate sprint (57.66 km), Max Campbell (Ccache x Bodywrap) crossed the line first to claim maximum points. Lucas Carstensen (Kinan Racing Team) followed in second place, while Li Ting Wei (Roojai Insurance Winspace) secured third.

As the race moved deeper into the Taoyuan countryside, the terrain began to favor climbers and aggressive attackers. The peloton split several times as teams increased the pace approaching the day’s climbs.

The battle for the King of the Mountains jersey intensified at the first Category 2 climb (95.14km), where Yuhi Todome (Aisan Racing Team) powered over the summit first. Josef Dirnbauer (Hrinkow Advarics) and Ismael Jr. Grospe (Victoria Sports Pro Cycling) followed in second and third place respectively.

The attacks continued at the second Category 2 climb (105.94km), where Adne van Engelen (Terengganu Cycling Team) claimed maximum mountain points ahead of Yuhi Todome (Aisan Racing Team) and Matthew Greenwood (Ccache x Bodywrap).

Despite several attempts to break away in the closing kilometers, the peloton of around 20 riders regrouped before the finish as sprint teams organized their lead-outs.

In the final sprint, Lotto-Intermarché executed a perfectly timed lead-out. Luke Matthew Fox launched his acceleration inside the final meters to take the stage win in 2:45:36, edging out Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Euskaltel-Euskadi), while Fox’s teammate Matys Grisel (Lotto-Intermarché) secured third place.

The result marked a dominant performance for the Belgian squad, placing two riders on the podium and demonstrating strong teamwork in the closing sprint. Fox’s victory also propelled him into the overall race lead, earning the Yellow Jersey after Stage 2.

Looking Ahead: Stage 3 – Kaohsiung City

Stage 3 will take the race to Kaohsiung City, where riders will face another dynamic stage that could favor aggressive attacks and tactical racing as teams continue to battle for control of the General Classification.





TOUR DE TAIWAN 2026 – STAGE 2 RESULTS

Stage Classification

Luke Matthew Fox (LOTTO-INTERMARCHÉ) – 2:45:36 Jordi Lopez Caravaca (EUSKALTEL-EUSKADI) – s.t Matys Grisel (LOTTO-INTERMARCHÉ) – s.t

Jersey Standings

Yellow Jersey (General Classification Leader): Luke Matthew Fox (LOTTO-INTERMARCHÉ)

Green Jersey (Points Classification Leader): Liam Walsh (CCACHE X BODYWRAP)

Polka Dot Jersey (Mountains Leader): Yuhi Todome (AISAN RACING TEAM)

Blue Jersey (Best Asian Rider): Yuma Koishi (KINAN RACING TEAM)

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