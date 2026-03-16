The Vietnam Futsal national team will play two test matches against Thailand’s top clubs, Hongyen Thakam FC and Black Pearl, as part of their preparation for next month’s ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026.Vietnam Futsal head coach Diego Giustozzi unfurled the list of 20 players to form the national training squad and immediately announced that the two test matches, which are to be played in Bangkok just before the start of the tournament to whip the squad into shape.Giustozzi has called up regulars like Gia Hung, Cong Vien, Manh Dung, Da Hai, and Ngoc Anh, alongside bringing back veteran goalkeeper Ho Van Y and young custodian Nguyen Quoc Giau.The ASEAN Futsal Championship will take place in Thailand from 6 to 12 April 2026. #AFF

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