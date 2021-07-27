Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC have signed a historic collaboration with one of the world’s major automobile brand, Aston Martin Racing Asia to further strengthen the Southern Tigers as a football brand.

“We are proud and pleased to have reached an agreement with the brand’s headquarters based in the United Kingdom and the Asian office,” said a club statement.

“This collaboration with the British motoring company not only provides financial value to JDT but also opens up opportunities for JDT, Johor and Aston Martin Racing to collaborate in various fields for years to come.”

The collaboration will also see Aston Martin release a JDT-themed limited edition design for their range of cars to be sold by the club.

The partnership can be described as a collaboration between champions in their respective fields with JDT as the seven-time Malaysian Super League while Aston Martin is the champion of the 2020 Le Mans Endurance race.

Other leading international brands that are sponsors or strategic partners with the Southern Tigers include UNICEF, Nike, Hublot, Subway, F&N, SWAG EV and others.

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...