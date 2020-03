The players and officials of defending Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim FC have agreed to a 33% pay cut.

With the Malaysia Super League currently postponed due to the Malaysian government lockdown tentatively until 14 April 2020, the JDT management alongside players and officials have come to an agreement for the pay cut.

A portion of their salaries will also be donated to the Johor Disaster Fund to help the state battle against the Coronavirus.