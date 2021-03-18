Johor Darul Ta’zim’s opponents in Group G of the 2021 AFC Champions League have been confirmed.

The AFC stated that following Chinese club Jiangsu FC’s withdrawal from participating in this season’s AFC Champions League, the decision has been made by the AFC Champions League 2021 Competition Regulations to cancel the playoff match.

The playoff game between FC Pohang Steelers from the Korea Republic and Thailand’s Ratchaburi FC was initially scheduled for 14 April 2021.

As such, both clubs will now gain direct entries into Group G, alongside JDT and Japan’s Nagoya Grampus.

The centralised matches for Group G are scheduled to take place in Thailand from 21 June to 7 July 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...