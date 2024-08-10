Chu Jing Xuan kept her focus straight to book two semifinals slots in the seventh leg of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship 2024 here at Titan Indoor Sports in Kluang.

The 13-year-old from SMK Convent in Klang made the cut to the semifinals of both the Girls’ Under-13 Singles and Doubles with partner Ivy Liau Xin Yi (SJKC Pin Hwa 1 in Shah Alam).

Jing Xuan is determined to improve on her achievements from last year when she finished as runners-up in both categories.

“It was a good day where I managed to put into game what I have done in practice. So I’m looking forward to the semifinals tomorrow,” said Jing Xuan, who travelled all the way from Klang, Selangor with her parents.

In the quarterfinals of the Girls’ U13 Singles, Jing Xuan overcame Tan Jin Qi from Johor’s SJKC Kempas Baru 20-19.

In the quarterfinals of the Girls’ U13 Doubles, Jing Xuan-Ivy Liau beat Joreen Lim (SRJK(C) Ai Chun 1, Batu Pahat)-Tee Zi Qi (SJKC Chong Hwa 3, Kluang) 30-17.

