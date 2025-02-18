A partnership between sport, technology, and designKappa, an iconic brand in sportswear, has established itself as a key player in textile innovation by developing equipment that combines high performance, comfort, and sleek design. This approach aligns perfectly with the philosophy of Peugeot Sport, which continuously pushes the boundaries of technology to dominate international competitions, including the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC).Together, Peugeot Sport and Kappa will work to design an exclusive range of technical gear tailored to the needs of every member of Team Peugeot TotalEnergies, from drivers to engineers and mechanics, while also offering a lifestyle collection for fans. This collection will not only create a strong connection with them through products that are both aesthetic and inspiring but will also enhance the visibility and recognition of both brands in new markets.

A technical and aesthetic partnershipThis partnership is also part of a broader marketing strategy aimed at appealing to a wider audience by combining innovation, design, and performance. The exclusive collection to be unveiled on this occasion is expected to become a strong engagement driver with fans. As the official supplier of the Team Peugeot TotalEnergies uniforms, Kappa will help enhance the brand’s image on international circuits and beyond. The new uniforms, both technical and aesthetic, will reflect the dynamic and modern identity of both brands. Furthermore, this collection will help engage existing and potential partners by embodying a shared vision of innovation and style, while strengthening the dynamic and forward-thinking image of Peugeot Sport and Kappa. Claire Magnant, Stellantis Motorsport Program Manager, said: « We are thrilled to welcome Kappa as the new official supplier for Peugeot Sport. This partnership symbolizes the union of two visionary brands, driven by a shared passion for performance and innovation. With Kappa, we share a desire to explore new ideas, whether on track or in the way we connect our teams and fans around the world. We are confident that this partnership will help strengthen the identity of Peugeot Sport while inspiring new generations of enthusiasts. »

Nicolas Jouvenne, Sponsoring Manager at Kappa France, stated:

« We are proud to partner with Peugeot Sport, a benchmark in the world of motorsport. This partnership perfectly embodies the DNA of Kappa, combining performance, technicality, and elegance. Dressing such a prestigious team as Peugeot Sport is a unique opportunity to showcase our expertise in sports and lifestyle gear. We look forward to seeing our creations on the race tracks and sharing this adventure with Peugeot Sport’s supporters. »