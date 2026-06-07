

The opening race immediately delivered drama. Östling was ruled over the start line early and was forced to fight back from behind, but Blecher controlled the race from the front to claim the first point of the series.



The Swedish team responded in style in race two. After a tightly contested match, Östling found an opportunity to pass and levelled the score at 1-1, setting up a pivotal third race.



That third encounter proved to be one of the most important races of the regatta. Östling led from the start and appeared in control, but a forced extra tack on the final upwind leg allowed Blecher to gain the inside advantage approaching the top mark. The American skipper seized the opportunity, overtaking the Swedish team and converting the lead into a crucial win to move ahead 2-1.



With the title within reach, Blecher and her crew produced one final composed performance. Aggressive pre-start tactics earned Team BAAM a penalty against Östling, forcing the Swedish team onto the defensive. Despite carrying the penalty, Östling managed to take the lead and worked to build enough separation to complete her penalty turn before the finish.



As the boats charged down the final leg, Östling launched a last-ditch attack near the finish line, attempting to force an error from the American crew. Blecher remained calm, avoiding the trap and crossing the line ahead to secure the race, the match and the 2026 Santa Maria Cup title.



“It’s amazing to win this event again,” said Blecher. “We kept our heads in the game and just kept plugging away, even when we were behind. This is the first time our team has sailed together since last year, so it makes the win even more special. It’s a spectacular event and we can’t wait to come back.”



For Julia Aartsen and Team Out of the Box, third place marked an impressive result in their first appearance at the Santa Maria Cup. The Dutch team defeated Martina Carlsson’s Beyond Racing Team 2-0 in the Petit Final to secure a podium finish and valuable championship points.



“We have loved being here in Annapolis this week,” said Aartsen. “It’s a fantastic venue, and the race organisation and hospitality have been world class. We’re very proud of our result and hope to be back again next year.”



The Women’s World Match Racing Tour now moves to Sweden for Stage 3 of the championship, the Nordea Women’s Trophy, taking place from June 29 to July 4 in Marstrand on Sweden’s west coast. One of the most iconic venues in match racing, Marstrand will once again bring together the world’s leading women’s match racing teams as the battle for the 2026 Women’s World Match racing Tour continues.



Final Results

1. Allie Blecher, USA Team BaamCrew: Beka Schiff, Katja Sertl, Ali Blumenthal Stokes

2. Anna Östling, SWE WINGS – SWECrew: Annie Wennergren, Linnea Wennergren, Annika Carlunger

3. Julia Aartsen, NED Team Out of the BoxCrew: Nerine Usman, Iris van Gerrevink, Floortje Hoogstede

4. Martina Carlsson, SWE Beyond RacingCrew: Ida Elfving, Amanda Ljunggren, Felicia Fernström

5. Megan Thomson, NZL 2.0 Racing TeamCrew: Tinka Visser, Maddie Rist, Josi Andres

6. Caroline Bayless, USA, Team Something ChillCrew: Katherine Doble, Nora Ong, Noelle Owen

7. Lijia Xu, CHN, The Magenta ProjectCrew: Ashley Love, Gretchen Esbensen, Kim Couranz, Michael-Anne Ashford



8. Kathleen Cornetta, USA, Cherry Bomb RacingCrew: Stephanie Wondolleck, Marina Fennell, Carling Freeborn

9. Tara Golonka, CAN, Salish Sea RacingCrew: Anna Parolin, Zoe Folsetter, Fiona McInnes

10. Gwynie Dunlevy, USA, Team Dial-UpCrew: Lila Salvesen, Meredith McKeown, Amy Woodward