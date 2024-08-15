DUBLIN, OHIO – JUNE 08: Si Woo Kim of South Korea looks on from the second tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It is quite common to see elite golfers utilising all forms of tech devices and gadgets such as launch monitors, range finders and putting devices to help gain an edge in today’s highly competitive world on the PGA TOUR.

For Korean star Si Woo Kim, one of the most important items in his luggage each week is his PlayStation.

The four-time PGA TOUR winner, who will make his ninth successive FedExCup Playoffs appearance starting at this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, never leaves his Dallas home without his gaming console.

“I think it helps me more,” said Kim, who enters the Playoffs ranked 36th on the FedExCup points list. “(Playing games) lessens the stress and thinking because sometimes when you play like 30 weeks in a year, there is so much stress during tournaments. So I think that helps me like stress off.”

His favourite game is “Call of Duty”, a popular military video game series, and gamers such as Kim will attest that it is quite easy to pass time while immersed in the game which keeps players on the edge of their sofas. Some believe the popular game enhances strategic thinking, cognitive skills and hand-eye coordination which relates to golf in some manner.

Ultimately, Kim enjoys gaming due to the fact he can easily spend time in his hotel room and take his mind off from the pressures of performing in a golf tournament.

“When you’re teeing off like 7.37 in the morning, you finish before noon. If I bring my PlayStation and play a few games, it’s already like 3 or 4pm. I can then like get a coffee and dinner. And when I’m back, I may play a few games and go to sleep,” said Kim.

“When I’m playing games, I don’t worry about the next day’s play. I don’t worry about like, ‘oh what hole and how I’m going to play this hole.’ I don’t do that anymore. I think that (PlayStation) helps lessen the stress.”

While he is an accomplished winner on the PGA TOUR, which includes an historic triumph at the 2017 PLAYERS Championship where he became the tournament’s youngest winner, Kim said he is like a high handicapper when it comes to gaming.

“I’m not good. I’ve got a crew who plays with me and we talk about life too,” said Kim. “We talk about everything like golf, our lifes and girlfriend, wife, kids. So I think that makes me more fun and chill.”

This season, Kim has enjoyed some wonderful consistency, missing only one cut from 20 starts and accumulating one top-10 and nine other top-25s. The work done with swing coach Chris Como has continued to pay off as he is presently ranked 21st in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and 12th for Approach to Green.

However, Kim’s Achilles heel continues to be with his putting, where he has used both the conventional short putter and broomstick putter this season. He ranks a lowly 150th in Strokes Gained: Putting, and was 163rd last year, despite playing his way into the TOUR Championship in East Lake, Atlanta which is exclusive to the top-30.

A recent back nine of 29 en route to a closing 62 at the Genesis Scottish Open last month has given Kim hope that his putter might get hot in time for the Playoffs, which is crucial as he is also attempting to play his way into the International Team for the Presidents Cup next month. The Korean star is presently ranked 14th on the International Team standings, with the top-6 earning automatic qualification after the BMW Championship next week and the other six being captain’s picks.

“Putting works pretty good (in Scotland). Hope it can continue,” said Kim, who has qualified for the TOUR Championship twice in his career including last season.

