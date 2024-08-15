The FIFA World Cup has been declared the most valuable sport trophy in the world with an estimated value of over $20 million. This figure is based on its gold content (worth $161,000), as well as its epic historical and cultural significance. To put this into perspective, the second most valuable trophy across all sports is football’s Copa Libertadores trophy, worth a comparatively paltry $8.5 million.

Pro football is, of course, an intensely competitive sport and the associated trophies represent exceptional skill, history, and triumph for the winners. In particular, the FIFA World Cup, Ballon d’Or, and Copa Libertadores are some of the most valuable and prestigious football trophies in the world.

FIFA World Cup

Awarded to the winners of the FIFA World Cup, the FIFA World Cup trophy has got to be the most iconic and prestigious award in football. The current-day trophy first debuted at the 1974 tournament in West Germany after its original iteration was redesigned and rebranded. In fact, after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Germany became the first ever country to become three-time winners of the trophy. Argentina also achieved this same record following their more recent win in Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Designed by Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga, the trophy features two people holding up the world, and is made of over six kilograms of 18-carat gold. The center of the trophy is in fact hollow as if it were solid gold, it would weigh eighty kilograms. Although the winning team used to keep the cup until the next winner was declared, these days winners take home a gold-plated bronze replica.

Inscriptions of the winning teams are also debossed onto the base of the original trophy in the country’s national language. Debossing creates an attractive indented design, which is also more resistant to wear and deterioration over time. Twelve winners have been debossed so far in a spiral shape, so there’s also plenty of room for future winners.

Ballon d’Or

The French Ballon d’Or (which translates to the “Golden Ball” in English) is a highly-competitive football trophy awarded to the best football player in the world as voted by an expert panel. Previous winners of the Ballon d’Or include big names like Luka Modric, Michel Platini, Karim Benzema, and Ricardo Kaká. Lionel Messi holds the record for most Ballon d’Or wins having been awarded the trophy eight times in total, while Cristiano Ronaldo comes second with five wins. Ronaldo also holds the record for most nominations (eighteen).

The Ballon d’Or was first launched by France Football in 1956 and the trophy designed by French jewelling house Mellerio dits Meller. Yet, despite its name, the Ballon d’Or isn’t actually all gold. Rather, it’s made of a waxy core material with brass plates over the surface. These are then covered with five kilograms of 18-carat gold. Its current value is estimated at between $300,000 to $500,000.

Copa Libertadores

The Copa Libertadores trophy is awarded annually to the winner of the Copa Libertadores, the biggest and most exciting tournament in South American football. In 2023, Fluminense, the Brazilian team, took home the trophy after an impressive 2-1 win over Boca Juniors at the Maracana. Notably, Independiente, an ​​Argentine club, holds the record for most Copa Libertadores wins (seven). They also hold the record for highest number of consecutive wins (four times in a row from 1972 to 1975).

First designed by Alberto de Gasperi, an Italian immigrant and artisan, in 1959, the trophy is made of sterling silver and features a football player about to kick the ball on top (the figure’s made from bronze-coated silver). The pedestal is also made from durable hardwood plywood, and showcases the badges of every club name to win the prestigious award so far, along with the year of the achievement.

The most competitive football trophies represent prestige, skill, and ultimate triumph. To win one, teams and players have to truly be the best of the best. The FIFA World Cup, Ballon d’Or, and Copa Libertadores are some of the most highly valued trophies in the world.

Like this: Like Loading...