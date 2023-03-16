KPT-Uniten Thunder will take on Negeri Sembilan in the final of the Vivian May Soars Cup 2023 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil this Saturday.

In the second-leg, semifinals yesterday, KPT-Uniten edged Young Tigress 1-0 with the only goal of the game coming in the 34th minute with a Field Goal from Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor.

With the narrow win, KPT-Uniten booked their ticket to the final on a 3-1 aggregate.

On the other hand, Negeri Sembilan were held to a 1-1 draw by TLHT-MSNT with the latter taking the lead in the 16th minute through Wan Norfaiezah Mohd Saluti’s Field Goal.

But Negeri Sembilan – the doubles champions – replied with the equaliser off Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli’s Field Goal in the 34th minute.

The 1-1 draw was enough to guarantee Negeri Sembilan’s passage on a 5-2 aggregate.

VIVIAN MAY SOARS CUP 2023

RESULTS – Second Leg, Semifinals

KPT-Uniten Thunder 1 (3)

Young Tigress 0 (1)

Negeri Sembilan 1 (5)

TLHT-MSNT 1 (2)

