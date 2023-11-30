Kuala Lumpur has taken firm control of Group D of the Girls’ Under-16 of the 100PLUS National Interstate Team Championships 2023 after picking up their second win from as many matches here at the PBA Badminton Hall in Bukit Dumbar, Penang.

Following their close 2-1 victory over Negeri Sembilan yesterday, the city girls chalked up another inspiring 2-1 win over a gritty Perak side.

Kuala Lumpur picked up their first point when Lee Weng Yan raced to a superb win in the Girls’ Singles as she stumped Jaclyn Lee Jia Ning 21-9, 21-18 in just 23 minutes.

However, Perak fought back to draw level in the Girls’ Doubles with Leong Jing Ee-Cheng Pei En putting a battling performance to win 21-10, 19-21, 21-14 over Alysha Jeffery-Ong Xin Ru.

In the decisive second Girls’ Singles, Teoh Sue Mei held her nerves intact to give Kuala Lumpur the winning point when she fended off the challenge of Nur Aina Maisarah Muhamad Hatta 22-20, 21-19.

In the meantime in the other match of Group D , 2022 semifinalists Terengganu suffered a 2-1 loss to Negeri Sembilan.

It was Terengganu’s second defeat in a row after conceding to a comprehensive 3-0 beating at the hands of Perak the previous day.

And today, the east coast just could not muster the goods when Dayana Farisha Rizuan Sahari went down 13-21, 16-21 to Zi Rong Ayu in the Girls’ Singles as Negeri Sembilan then picked up their second point in the Girls’ Doubles.

Heng Zi Yan-Lee An Yun Lee were 21-14, 21-17 triumphant over Goh Sze Qi-Lion Jie Ling in just 26 minutes to put Negeri Sembilan in the driver’s seat.

However, Nur Shahira Nabila Mohd Rozi earned some solace for Terengganu in the Girls’ Single with one point after disposing of Tan Shi Ni 17-21, 21-10, 21-12.

While Terengganu will take on Kuala Lumpur in their final Group D fixtures tomorrow, Perak will play Negeri Sembilan.

Like this: Like Loading...