Match-winner Alou Kuol has re-affirmed Central Coast Mariners’ desire to be A-League Premiers following their thrilling 2-1 win over Adelaide United on Thursday night.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the last 20 minutes and having missed two penalties, the Mariners looked like they would lose top spot to the in-form Reds.

But the double substitution of Kuol and Josh Nisbet turned the momentum of the match, with two goals in four minutes sealing a memorable win for the home side.

Skipper Oliver Bozanic, who missed a penalty just 16 minutes earlier, equalised with a venomous strike before Kuol sealed the comeback soon after.

And as Mariners fans danced in the stands at full-time, Kuol declared the Mariners – wooden-spooners last season – are eyeing off the Premiers’ Plate.

“Of course we are,” the teen sensation told Fox Sports.

