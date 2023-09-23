Matildas great Kyah Simon has come full circle, signing on to return to the Liberty A-League with the Central Coast Mariners almost exactly 15 years after making her senior debut with the club.

The 32-year-old arrives home after three years abroad with PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur to join the Central Coast outfit for their re-introduction into the competition where she is currently the fourth-top scorer in history with 50 goals across stints with the Mariners, Sydney FC and Melbourne City.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/matildas-news-kyah-simon-a-league-return-details-central-coast-mariners/

