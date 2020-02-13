Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang won a landslide victory as he earned four more years as the President of the FA of Thailand (FAT) yesterday.

Incumbent Somyot first term was for 2016-2020.

Somyot won 51 votes from 69 voters while his other challenger Pinyo Niroj – MP for Nakhon Sawan – got 17 votes. One ballot was invalid.

“The first four years was a difficult time. It was like we bought an old house and renovated it,” said the former Thailand police chief.

“We are determined to take Thai football forward. I have selected capable people to work with me. Although the task is not easy, we will work together. We need help from all parties, including football fans.”