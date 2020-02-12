Six times Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Takzim were at the receiving end when they got their AFC Champions League campaign with a 5-1 hammering by Japan’s Vissel Kobe in a Group G match on Wednesday.

The big defeat at the Misaki Park Stadium saw JDT’s national goalkeeper was a busy man guarding his post although five goals flew past him he stopped several other attempts to keep the scoreline down for the reigning Malaysia Cup champions.

JDT did their best in the cold and freezing and even drew level after Keijiro Ogawa got the first for the Japanese club on 13 minutes. National striker Safawi Rasid made it 1-1 on 27 minutes from the penalty spot.

That was as far as JDT could go against a side that had Spaniard Andres Iniesta with the 35-year-old having a and in all three goals by Ogawa. He also scored his team’s third (58th) and 72nd minutes.

The other goals by Kobe were scored by Kyoggo Furuhashi (28th) and defender Douglas with a right-footed attempt in the 65th minute.

JDT’s next stop in the AFC Champions League is against Korea’s Suwon Samsung Bluewings at the Larkin Stadium on March 3.