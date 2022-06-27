The Laos Football Federation (LFF) have announced Lao Ford City Ltd. as the title sponsor of the LFF Cup 2022 – which will take place in four cities of Vientiane, Champasak and Luang Prabang in August this year.

Lao Ford City Co Ltd, which has been operating in the country since 2004, is the only authorized distributor for Ford Motor Company in Laos.

The LFF Lao Ford Cup is an annual football knock-out competition for the Laos top flight.

“We are very pleased to welcome Lao Ford City as the title sponsor of the LFF Cup 2022. Ford is an automobile industry leader who shares our vision of providing access and customer experience while also making sure that we are true community partners across Laos that make it the ideal partner to grow our sport in Laos,” said Viphet Sichachakr, President of LFF.

Added Managing Director Automotive RMA Lao:“Lao Ford City is thrilled to partner with Lao Football Federation. We look forward to working with an organisation that inspires such emotion and passion for football.

“Securing a title partnership with is a unique moment for our company, providing us with a huge reach as we continue to strive tirelessly towards expanding our brand in all regions. We now look forward with increased excitement for the games!”

