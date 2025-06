The 2025 edition of the Laos Women’s League starts today with ten teams taking part.

The ten teams will play in a two-round competition format, with the team that amasses the most points at the end of the season to be crowned champions.

The teams taking part this year are:

Master Army SEC Namtha Mazda CX-5 Xaysettha University of Health Sciences Borikhamxay KPS Xeno from Savannakhet Province

