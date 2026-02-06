Bérgson da Silva’s penalty three minutes from time saw Johor Darul Ta’zim FC end Nam Định FC’s perfect record in Group B of the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ on Thursday as the Malaysians salvaged a late 1-1 draw on Matchday 5.

PKR Svay Rieng FC notched up a 2-0 win over Lion City Sailors FC while Bangkok United FC battled from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win over Myanmar’s Shan United FC in Pathum Thani.

The results leave Nam Định in top spot in the Group B standings on 13 points, two clear of JDT with Svay Rieng in third on seven points. Lion City Sailors are fourth on four points ahead of Bangkok United and Shan United.

In Ninh Binh, Nguyễn Văn Vĩ gave Nam Định the lead in the 33rd minute of a match that featured three penalties and impressive goalkeeping performances from JDT’s Andoni Zubiaurre and his opposite number, Trần Nguyên Mạnh.

Văn Vĩ, the Shopee Star of the Match, put the hosts in front when he netted from close range after Zubiaurre had saved Caio César’s penalty and the JDT goalkeeper was on hand to keep out a second spot-kick in the 56th minute when he blocked Percy Tau’s attempt.

Bérgson then netted his sixth goal of the campaign in the 87th minute when he struck from the spot after Nam Định’s Mitchell Dijks was judged to have handled João Figueiredo’s free kick.

Svay Rieng, meanwhile, picked up their second win of the campaign as a second-half brace from Patrick saw Matt McConkey’s side down hosts Lion City Sailors in Singapore.

The 27-year-old Brazilian forward broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when the defence failed to clear a cross from Scottish midfielder Connor Shields and the unmarked Patrick gleefully slammed a powerful right- footed shot into the roof of the net.

Thirteen minutes later, Patrick was on target again, this time jinking past two defenders in the box before thumping home a low shot which deflected off Lionel Tan for Svay Rieng’s second.

Bangkok United registered their first win after a hard-fought victory over Myanmar’s Shan United in Pathum Thani.

Myat Kaung Khant gave the visitors the lead in the seventh minute but, after Rungrath Phumichantuk levelled 17 minutes later, an own goal by Nanda Kyaw 21 minutes from time handed the three points to the hosts.

The semi-finals of the 2025/26 Shopee Cup ™ will be played on a home-and-away basis on May 6 and 13 with the final to be held on May 20 and 27.

Shopee Star of the Match award winners are:

Bangkok United FC (THA) v Shan United FC (MYA) – Rungrath Phumichantuk (#11), Bangkok United FC

Nam Ðįnh FC (Vie) v Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (MAS) – Nguyễn Văn Vĩ (#17), Nam Ðįnh FC

Lion City Sailors FC (SIN) v PKR Svay Rieng FC (CAM) – Patrick (#98), PKR Svay Rieng FC

