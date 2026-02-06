China crushed defending champions India 3-0 to progress to the semifinals of the Women’s Division Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026.

In the rounds of quarterfinal matches that were played at the Qingdao Conson Gymnasium, the 2016 inaugural winner China started well with world No. 10 Gao Fang Jie needing just slightly over half an hour to beat Tanvi Sharma 21-9, 21-9.

Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian was made to work hard for their 24-22, 21-18 win over Treesa Jayatri-Gayatri Pullela in the first Women’s Doubles before Xu Wen Jing pulled through with the win in the second Women’s Singles.

Against Rakshita Sree Santhosh Ramraj, the 18-year-old Wen Jing battled for 69 minutes before winning 14-21, 21-15, 21-17.

Korea followed through to the semifinals when they cruised past Malaysia 3-0 in the quarterfinals tie.

Led by world No. 1 An Se-young’s 21-11, 21-11 win in the first Women’s Singles over K. Letshanaa, the Koreans were not at all troubled as they went on to take the next two matches and a place in the next round.

World No. 1 Women’s Doubles player Baek Ha-na was unstoppable with partner Kim Hye-jeong as they outplayed Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting 21-13, 31-9 in 40 minutes.

World No. 70 Park Ga-eun then wrapped up the winning point in the second Women’s Singles, with a straight set 21-16, 21-12 over Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching.

In the meantime, Ester Nurumi Tri Wirdoyo delivered the crucial point for Indonesia’s narrow 3-2 win over Thailand

The series was tied 2-2 at the end of the fourth match.

Thailand took the first Women’s Singles through world No. 16 Busanan Ongbamrungphan and the second Women’s Singles, Picthamon Opatniputh, with her battling 19-21, 21-17, 21-13 win over Indonesia’s Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi in 83 minutes.

However, Indonesia was triumphant in both the Women’s Doubles – Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Trias Puspitasaru and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi-Siti FadiaRamadhanti.

In the crucial tie of the third Women’s Singles, the 26-year-old Ester from Pupua, outpaced Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-13, 21-16 for the well-deserved victory.

In the meantime, Chinese Taipei outmanoeuvred Japan 3-2 in the quarterfinals as they banked on Wen Chi-Hsu to put them in the final four of the competition.

The consistency of Riko Gunji’s in the first Women’s Singles and then Kie Nakashi-Miyu Takahashi in the first Women’s Doubles were cancelled out by Chinese Taipei’s Lin Hsiang Ti in the second Women’s Singles and Hsu Yin-Hui-Yang Ching-Tun in the second Women’s Doubles.

The pivotal third Women’s Singles went the way of Wen Chi-Hsu, who put down Japan’s Yuzuno Watanabe 21-18, 8-21, 21-15 in 70 minutes to put Chinese Taipei in their first-ever semifinals.

