Sam Jee Lek danced his way to woo judges en route to defending the men’s breakdance (B-Boys) gold medal at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games here today.

In the final round held at the Olympic Complex Marquee, Sam, better known as “Lego Sam”, was in his element as his energetic moves captured the hearts of judges and enabled him to take the gold, beating his rival Chinavut Chantarat (Cheno) of Thailand 3-0.

Another Thai dancer, Kantapon Rodsaart, completed with a bronze medal. At the 2019 Philippines SEA Games, Sam won the breakdance event for Malaysia’s first gold in any dance sport event.

However, the B-Boys event was not contested in the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Meanwhile, team manager Chua Zjen Fong said Sam was in top form ahead of other dancers in the final today.

Sam has won over 80 titles in various levels of competitions, including consecutive Red Bull BC One titles in 2015 and 2016.

Like this: Like Loading...