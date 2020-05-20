The Laos Football Federation (LFF) have begun infrastructure projects under the FIFA Forward 1.0 programme.

Under the programme, the LFF have started work on the construction of two new training fields at the National Youth Training Centre.

The two fields will serve as the training ground for the Laos national teams at all levels, affiliated clubs and also youth competitions.

The programme also entails the renovation of the technical centre, dormitories for both men and women’s team, and also the cafeteria at the LFF Headquarters.