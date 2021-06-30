The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have decided to officially postpone the kick-off for 2021/22 Liga 1 to the end of July.

The new Indonesian league season was supposed to start on 10 July 2021 with PSS Sleman taking on Persija Jakarta.

But Yunus Nusi, the General Secretary of PSSI, said that the postponement was inevitable after the national body received a letter from Ganip Warsito – the head of the Indonesian COVID-19 Task Force on Monday.

“The Task Force requested that the PSSI and PT LIB – the organisers of the league – postpone the Liga 1 competition. Therefore, after coordinating with the President (Mochamad Iriawan) and Exco PSSI, we have decided to postpone the league until the end of July 2021,” said Yunus.

“We are following the government’s directive to postpone the competition. PSSI hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will subside soon and the situation will improve soon so that we can organize the league.”

