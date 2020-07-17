The Malaysian Football League (MFL) announced today that Liga Malaysia 2020 will return on 26 August. The season was suspended since 16 March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision by the Board of Directors was reached after considering many factors, including the teams’ preparation period in order to ensure the competitiveness and quality of Liga Malaysia.

According to MFL Chief Executive Officer, Dato’ Ab Ghani Hassan, the domestic league organiser believes that the new Liga Malaysia date is beneficial for all teams after Phase 2 training sessions were permitted by the government from 15 July.

“In order to resume Liga Malaysia 2020, the teams needed to comply with many items such as registering every stadium or match venue with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and being verified by MFL, as well as carrying out compulsory sanitisation and disinfection processes.

“Match Commissioners appointed by MFL will conduct stadium or match venue inspections before the league resumes and match organisation Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) will be distributed to all teams by MFL.

“In order to ensure the smooth organisation of Liga Malaysia 2020, MFL have also had meetings with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM)’s Referees Committee to discuss preparations and competition SOP. What is for certain is that we are ready to resume all Liga Malaysia action this season,” he said in an official statement today.

MFL will retain the competition formats of CIMB Liga Super and Liga Premier, where both competitions will end at the halfway stage. Through this format, the leagues will resume from matchday five until matchday 11, with all matches according to the schedule that was determined.

This also applies to the TM Piala Malaysia competition which will begin on 17th-18th October 2020 and end on 7th November, whereas Shopee Piala FA and Challenge Cup have been cancelled.