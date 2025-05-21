Lions gear up for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

The month of June will see Tsutomu Ogura’s Lions face the Maldives in an international friendly match on 5 June 2025, in preparation for a Group C qualifier for Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 against Bangladesh on 10 June.

The match against Maldives will be hosted at the Bishan Stadium, a decision that was made in consultation with Singapore Men’s National Team Head Coach Ogura, based on the team’s technical requirements, particularly the importance of playing on natural turf.

