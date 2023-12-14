Winning with a dominant sprint into Uraidla last January, Manly is a former South Australian local, and donned the Santos Ochre Leader’s Jersey for one stage in the 2023 Santos Tour Down Under.

New Zealander, Ella Wyllie, 21, will step up to WorldTour level and make her debut appearance with the Liv AlUla Jayco squad, having signed on after an impressive runner-up finish in the Young Riders classification for both the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and Santos Tour Down Under in 2023.

Ruby Roseman-Gannon, who finished fourth overall in the 2023 Santos Tour Down Under, and formally won the Santos Festival of Cycling in 2022 will return to Australia’s greatest cycling race, having just signed a two-year contract extension with the team after consistently showing her potential in Europe.

Completing the start list for Liv AlUla Jayco, is three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Georgia Baker, time trial specialist Georgie Howe and National Criterium Champion Amber Pate.

Santos Tour Down Under Race Director Stuart O’Grady OAM said he was excited to see so many skilled professional cyclists, with a variety of specialities sign on for the event.

“Alexandra Manly’s win into Uraidla was a great highlight of the event with a former South Aussie managing to overcome the best riders in the world on a very challenging stage. I’m sure many are excited to see her and her teammates return in exactly one month’s time,” said O’Grady.

“As the first race of the UCI Women’s WorldTour, I expect the team are extremely excited and determined to get off to a successful start in 2024, especially in front of their home crowd. Their strong talented line-up suggests a multi prominent attack with the ambition of winning at the Santos Tour Down Under.”

2023 Santos Tour Down Under stage two winner Alex Manly said she always loved racing on home soil.

“To race around all my favourite training roads is an absolute pleasure. It was one of my career highlights to win a stage and wear the ochre jersey this year. It was a goosebump moment for me and the girls. I am so excited to get back out there with the girls again!” said Manly.

Megan Chard, Liv AlUla Jayco Sport Director said the Santos Tour Down Under is a very important race for the team.

“Every time we take that start line, both staff, riders and supporters are filled with pride. Our team has been successful in the event over the years, but next year we are looking to have our best performance yet,” said Chard.

“We have put in a lot of preparation across the break, from our planning to really dialling in our team culture and we are confident that this will be reflected on the team’s performance. Our goal is to start the season on a high and carry that momentum through the whole year.

“Our line-up is very strong and very well balanced with five Australian riders and one New Zealander. The riders are training hard for the event, we have riders suited to the different terrain and types of stages and we hope we can put on a great show and come away with more victories in Adelaide.” – tourdownunder.com.au

Like this: Like Loading...