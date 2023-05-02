|A fresh breeze greeted the opening race day of the 22nd Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Santa Maria Cup today, the second stage of the 2023 Women’s World Match Racing Tour from 30 April – 4 May.
The event features ten of the best all-women match racing teams from six countries including USA, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.
Starting the first of two round robin qualifying stages, teams had to battle shifty conditions and gusts over 20 knots on the race course which was set directly in front of Eastport Yacht Club, host of the event.
Top seeds Nicole Breault (USA)/Vela Racing and Anna Östling (SWE)/ Wings Sailing top the leader board at five wins each after seven races.