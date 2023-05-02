Also tied for the lead with five wins is match-racing newcomer Brooke Wilson (AUS) representing the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron with her Amphitrite Racing Team of Emily Keg, Gemma Burns, Tiana Wittey and Jade Gavin.



“We had a really awesome day on the water” added Amphitrite Racing crewmember Gemma Burns. “After last week in San Francisco at the Casa Vela Cup, we have obviously spent more time bonding as a team and more time in the [J22] boats which has made a big difference in our development and there is also less tide here in Annapolis which has helped!” Vela Racing’s Molly O’Bryan Vandemoer added “It was incredibly shifty today and no lead was comfortable at any point. You could easily be overstood to a windward mark and then within seconds not make it by a mile, it was very challenging all day.”

