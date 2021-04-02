The riders are expecting all their rivals to get quicker in Doha as the top six from last Sunday previewed an unpredictable Round 2

And just like that, we’re back for Round 2 of the 2021 MotoGP™ World Championship season. Remaining at the Losail International Circuit, the top six in the standings looked ahead to the Tissot Grand Prix of Doha as last Sunday’s race winner Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing), Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), World Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) sat down to explain how everything could change this weekend.