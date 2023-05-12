Today’s finale was worthy of an Alfred Hitchock script: uncertain, enigmatic, moving and painful on one hand, thrilling and unpredictable on the other. The exceptional setting of Naples seafront did the rest: the epilogue of the Neapolitan stage will certainly remain one of the most symbolic of the 106th Giro d’Italia.

There was a general fear among the athletes of yet another day of heavy rainfall. Instead, a mild sun allowed the riders to “enjoy” a beautiful afternoon in the saddle and, above all, for fans and television viewers to admire the countless natural beauties encountered on the way: from the warmth of Piazza del Plebiscito and the Neapolitan suburbs to Pompei, the Valico di Chiunzi and its panoramas, passing by the Amalfi Coast, with Amalfi, Positano and Praiano, and then Sorrento, before returning to the Naples seafront.

It was a great feast, a worthy continuation of the post-scudetto celebrations, with the crowd accompanying the race along the entire route. And the riders made the whole stage even more memorable. The breakaway with Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa), Simon Clarke (Israel-PremierTech), Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco AlUla), Charlie Quarterman (Team Corratec-Selle Italia) and Alexandre Delettre (Cofidis) not only animated the race, but strongly influenced it until the very last few metres.

Mads Pedersen (Trek – Segafredo) has won Stage 6 of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the 162km long Napoli-Napoli. Jonathan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious) and Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) finished second and third respectively.

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) retains the Maglia Rosa.

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Mads Pedersen (Trek – Segafredo) – 162 km in 3h’44’45″, average speed 43.248 km/h

2 – Jonathan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious) s.t.

3 – Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)

2 – Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) at 28″

3 – Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën Team) at 30″

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)

leader of the General Classification, sponsored by – Maglia Ciclamino , leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Agenzia ICE with the brand Madeinitaly.gov.it – Jon athan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)

, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by – Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ)

leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by – Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Mads Pedersen said: “I’m very happy. That’s what we came here for. It’s been difficult to catch the breakaway riders. We’ve had to use all our team-mates early. It’s been difficult to react to Gaviria also.”

The Maglia Rosa Andreas Leknessund said: “Today was a really nice day for being in the Maglia Rosa. We also wanted to go for the stage win with Marius Mayrhofer but it didn’t work. I feel ready for the mountain stage tomorrow. I’ll do my best to keep the Maglia Rosa.” – www.giroditalia.it