-Sports Minister YB Hannah Yeoh witnesses competition flagoff-

Magdalene Lau has become the country’s standout performer at the 1st SEA Open Water Swimming Championships 2023 (SEAOWSC) after finishing as the top Malaysian yet again.

The 17-year-old, who finished as the top Malaysian in the 5km category, bagged her second silver medal of the competition when she finished as runner-up in the 16-17 age-group category.

Magdalene clocked 2:15:10.7 seconds to come in behind Thailand’s Natwara Bovornsukseri for an unforgettable debut in open water swimming at the Putrajaya Lake.

The Sarawakian finished third overall in the women’s category.

Magdalene’s feat was even more impressive as she made her way from sixth place to third in the final few hundred metres of the race, to become the fastest Malaysian female swimmer on Friday.

Magdalene later admitted even she was surprised with her result, especially after completing 15km in two days.

“The 10km was definitely more tiring that the 5km. But as I had experienced the water on Thursday, I got used to it.

“I was sixth coming into the final distance of the race, and that’s when I decided to use up all my energy until the finish line. I am surprised with how well I did overall,” said the swimmer who idolizes swim legend Michael Phelps.

Chelsea Lee and Ashley Soh were the other two Malaysians who stood on the podium on Friday.

Ashley finished third in the 16-17 age group category with a time of 2:25:06.9 seconds, while Chelsea finished second in the 18-19 age-group with a time of 2:20:47.1 seconds.

While Magdalene did Malaysia proud, the 10km category was dominated by Thailand who posted a top two finish in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Tanakrit Kittiya was crowned the overall male champion after finishing with a time of 1:56:59.9 seconds, while Pimpun Choopong clocked 2:09:55.4 seconds as the female champion.

Youth & Sports Minister Yang Berhormat Hannah Yeoh was also in attendance to witness the competitors flag off in the morning.

The SEAOWSC will conclude with the 4×1.5km team relay event on Saturday.

Besides that, the NX113 Aquathlon will also take place on Saturday in a sport where contestants transition from swimming to running in a loop around the Putrajaya Lake.

The NX113 Aquathlon categories include the Standard (1.5km/10km run), Sprint (750m swim/5km run) Elite and Super Sprint categories (500m swim/2.5km run).

The NX113 Aquathlon will also serve as the qualifier for the Cambodia SEA Games in May

Like this: Like Loading...